Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Lima Dance Academy will perform at the charity gala night. SUR
Fundraiser

Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which takes places at the Trocadero Arena in Marbella on Saturday 13 September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:25

The Amigos de Los Animales Abandonados shelter (Triple A) will host its annual gala night at the Trocadero Arena in Marbella on Saturday 13 September, an event the charity said will be “a night of glamour, entertainment and a celebration of compassion”.

The gala, which starts at 8pm, will again raise critical funds for the Marbella-based animal charity - a local non-profit shelter currently caring for over 250 dogs and 400 cats.

Tickets for the event, the dress code for which is “cocktail attire”, cost 125 euros and guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner, live entertainment, an auction and raffles. The night will feature live music, including a saxophone performance, a magic show and performances by the Lima Dance Academy and popular singer Jimena.

“This gala is more than just a glamorous night - it’s a lifeline for animals in need. Every ticket purchased helps us feed, shelter and provide vital medical care to the hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats in our care.” said the president of Triple A.

Tickets are available at: https://tripleagala.com/registration

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The Malaga town where oranges grow in August
  2. 2 David Larrubia masterclass stuns La Liga side Real Betis as Malaga CF lift Trofeo Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Restoration work on iconic Barrabino mansion in Torremolinos 'advancing at good pace'
  4. 4 New beach bar opens on eastern Costa del Sol after almost a decade since noise complaints forced predecessor to close
  5. 5 Torremolinos opens 'much requested' new dog park in El Saltillo
  6. 6 Alejandro Davidovich named in Spain's Davis Cup squad for Marbella clash despite fitness doubts
  7. 7 Brett Johns and Alexis Vera triumph as WOW 21 delivers MMA spectacle in Marbella
  8. 8 Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos join ticket price pact to boost away fan support
  9. 9 María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu
  10. 10 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals

Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals