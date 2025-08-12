Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals

The Lima Dance Academy will perform at the charity gala night.

The Amigos de Los Animales Abandonados shelter (Triple A) will host its annual gala night at the Trocadero Arena in Marbella on Saturday 13 September, an event the charity said will be “a night of glamour, entertainment and a celebration of compassion”.

The gala, which starts at 8pm, will again raise critical funds for the Marbella-based animal charity - a local non-profit shelter currently caring for over 250 dogs and 400 cats.

Tickets for the event, the dress code for which is “cocktail attire”, cost 125 euros and guests will enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner, live entertainment, an auction and raffles. The night will feature live music, including a saxophone performance, a magic show and performances by the Lima Dance Academy and popular singer Jimena.

“This gala is more than just a glamorous night - it’s a lifeline for animals in need. Every ticket purchased helps us feed, shelter and provide vital medical care to the hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats in our care.” said the president of Triple A.

Tickets are available at: https://tripleagala.com/registration