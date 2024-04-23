Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The San Pedro Alcántara tunnel. Josele
A-7 motorway lane closures until June as nighttime safety work starts on San Pedro Alcántara tunnel
A-7 motorway lane closures until June as nighttime safety work starts on San Pedro Alcántara tunnel

Emergency exits will be constructed in the underground section of the Autovía del Mediterráneo, costing around 3.76 million euros

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 15:48

Traffic may flow a little slower on a key section of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol now that safety improvement work has started on an underground section of the road in San Pedro Alcántara, near Marbella.

From 19 April today until 26 June, emergency exits will be constructed inside the tunnel, costing around 3.76 million euros. In a bid to keep workers safe, the left lane will be shut heading towards Cadiz between kilometres 1054.260 and 1055.260, and in the direction of Malaga between kilometres 1055.260 and 1054.260 - although the right lane will remain open for traffic at all times.

The affected hours are: Sunday to Monday nights, between 10pm on Sundays and 7am; Monday to Friday, between 9pm on one day and 7am the following day.

There will be no lane closures between 7am and 9pm, nor at weekends, and traffic will resume as normal from 7am on Fridays.

According to a statement from the ministry, given the nature of this area, it is not possible to provide alternative routes during the work.

