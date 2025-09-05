Infrastructure
Town hall building in Marbella's Old Town to expand
The council has put a plan to renovate the building on Plaza de los Naranjos out to tender, which includes the "annexation" of a municipally owned property located on nearby Calle Caballeros
José Carlos García
Marbella
Friday, 5 September 2025, 11:58
Marbella town hall, in a historic building in the Old Town, is set to expand.
The local council has put out to tender a plan to renovate the building on Plaza de los Naranjos, which includes the "annexation" of a municipally owned property located on nearby Calle Caballeros.
That building will be divided into offices and "the level of its floors will be modified to connect with the main floor", according to the project plan.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.