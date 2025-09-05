Town hall building in Marbella's Old Town to expand

View of Calle Caballeros and the left side of the town hall building.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 5 September 2025, 11:58

Marbella town hall, in a historic building in the Old Town, is set to expand.

The local council has put out to tender a plan to renovate the building on Plaza de los Naranjos, which includes the "annexation" of a municipally owned property located on nearby Calle Caballeros.

That building will be divided into offices and "the level of its floors will be modified to connect with the main floor", according to the project plan.