Building work on the Ricardo Soriano health centre has been completed. Josele
Opening of three health centres and extension of main Marbella hospital all fall behind schedule
Health

Opening of three health centres and extension of main Marbella hospital all fall behind schedule

Building work to the Ricardo Soriano, Las Chapas and Las Albarizas has been completed but none of them have opened yet

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:15

Three health centres in Marbella are on a waiting list to become operational. The facilities and the extension of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol are months, and in some cases, years, behind schedule. This, together with continuing population growth, is putting pressure on the town's public health resources.

The town hall has constructed and fitted out the buildings in Avenida Ricardo Soriano, Las Chapas and Las Albarizas, however, the Junta de Andalucía has still not provided them with equipment and staff. In total, the town hall has invested 3.7 million euros in these three buildings whose works have been completed.

The Ricardo Soriano health centre is currently two years behind schedule. Initially, it should have been completed in 2023, but the work was delayed. Although the latest opening date was autumn 2024, it is still in the same situation as last year and with no planned opening date. This facility has the capacity to serve 23,000 residents.

The new health centre in Las Chapas has seen a five-fold increase in the surface area of the old clinic to 527 square metres and the building has been ready since last November. Work has also been completed at the Las Albarizas facility on Bulevar Pablo Ráez, which was supposed to be operational some time in 2023, but two years later it is still not open to the public.

Hospital

The health project with the longest delay in Marbella is the extension of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol, which is more than a decade behind schedule. Although the last opening date was set for 2024, the latest estimate is the end of 2025.

