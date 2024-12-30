Completion of vital Costa del Sol hospital expansion delayed until end of 2025

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 30 December 2024, 11:00

The health care situation on the western coastal strip of the Malaga province is becoming increasingly worrying and the infrastructures to reinforce it have not yet arrived. The population is growing and the facilities are not keeping pace. This is the case of the major extension of the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, which has still not opened its doors. Although the last inauguration date was set for 2024, structural reinforcements and regulatory changes mean that once again this reality has been put on hold, with the new horizon being set for the end of 2025. The project has undergone two modifications, reaching nearly ten million euros more, which would put the final amount of the investment at 61.7 million euros.

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of health told SUR, "It is a project of great complexity and scope, subject to unforeseen events and unforeseen situations that must be addressed to ensure an adequate response to the current demand for care." Thus, among the issues that have arisen, the following stand out: regulatory changes in the radiopharmacy of nuclear medicine, modifications to the foundation of the radiotherapy 'bunker' room, reinforcement of the structure of the existing building, the appearance of rock in the excavation area of the thermal plant, and the installation of fireproofing elements for the openings connecting to the existing car park to ensure protection, among others.

Status of facilities

The unforeseen events that arose during the development of the work and the drafting of the two modified projects have led to an increase in the execution period. Work is now 95 per cent complete, which means that some of the facilities have already been brought into service. Building C, for administration equipment, is now fully operational. Building B, dedicated to outpatient services - which houses a new surgical block and where the new radiotherapy ancology and nuclear medicine departments and 37 new multi-purpose beds are located - is about to be handed over, as sources at the hospital have informed this newspaper.

The final phase is progressing as planned and involves the renovation of the old building (Building A) designated for hospital processes, emergency services, intensive care unit, hospital pharmacy and laboratory, and includes, among other things, the provision of psychiatric care with inpatient facilities.