These are the schemes under way in Marbella town hall's affordable housing plan

The housing plan implemented by Marbella town hall has reached 1,373 properties, 1,000 of which fulfill the municipality's target for providing temporarily rented subsidised housing (VPOs) for workers and public employees relocating to Marbella. The project uses land ceded by the municipality free of charge and a dozen companies have already shown interest. At the moment there is a 10,000-square-metre plot in Las Chapas on offer, with capacity for 280 properties. The initiative, however, which is possible thanks to new regional regulations that allow land for public facilities to be used for public housing, is also to be implemented in Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and San Pedro Alcántara.

The remaining 373 houses correspond to developments that are under way or pending completion. Among the latter are the 73 public housing developments in Nueva Andalucía. According to the town hall, at the moment, more than 95% of the contracts have been signed and sent to the delegation of the regional government and work is carried out with the promoter on the definitive qualifications, which will be approved once the certificates from water and energy companies Hidralia and Endesa are ready. Once this step has been taken, the sales will be formalised and the successful bidders will be able to occupy their homes.

Similarly, the town hall has built 18 subsidised housing units for young people to rent in the building of the former language school. The units are awaiting kitchen installations and the completion of the necessary procedures for their allocation, which is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Before the end of the year, 18 temporary rental homes will be allocated and 84 properties with 15,000 euros in aid will be raffled off

The town hall is also promoting the construction of 84 public housing units in the southern area of San Pedro Alcántara, work on which has already begun. This project by developer Vimpyca Foundation includes a 10,000-euro entrance grant per unit from the town hall, representing a total outlay of 840,000 euros. Vimpyca also offers 5,000 euros for each property. The town hall plans to hold the allocation lottery for this development before the end of the year.

Housing and land management department

Also in San Pedro, two developments of 173 subsidised housing units will be developed, with the town hall giving priority to the granting of building permits. In addition, the town hall has put out to tender a 3,000-square-metre plot of land for the construction of 25 new subsidised housing units in Arroyo Palomeras, awarded to Sierra Blanca Epic SL., which must present the basic project within a little bit more than a month.

This plan is possible thanks to the housing and land management department, attached to the treasury delegation, which aims to not only promote projects but to also provide customer service, support and document management.