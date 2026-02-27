Marbella Club owner wins tender for iconic Roca heliport with €1.1m bid

The Los Manchones Altos heliport in the Nagüeles area in Marbella.

A company belonging to the owner of the luxurious Marbella Club Hotel is taking over the controversial Roca heliport in the Nagüeles area.

The Lexel Spain 2020 SLU bid has won over the town hall (owner of the facility) with a proposal of a 1.1-million-euro investment and seven job contracts.

The 13,812.50-square-metre facility was once owned by notorious business owner and politician Juan Antonio Roca, who was one of the masterminds behind the famous Malaya corruption case in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

Lexel Spain 2020 has beaten its two competitors with both the economic offer and the technical proposal.

The company's bid doubles the minimum annual fee required by the town hall to 127,200 euros

The contract will have a maximum duration of eight years, during which the heliport could bring in more than one million euros in revenue for the town hall.

This amount of investment, alongside the improvement plan, has led the municipal technicians to declare that this is the proposal that "provides the greatest added value".

For the Los Manchones Altos heliport to be operational again, Lexel Spain 2020 SLU has to obtain the necessary permits and a certificate from the state aviation safety agency (Aesa).

In addition, the company from Marbella plans to hire up to seven workers. All of these features of the proposal give it "high social and operational value".

According to the town hall, the proposal offers an "adequate" provision of human resources for the management of the heliport, "balanced between safety, continuity of service and economic sustainability".