Third phase of major project to reorganise traffic begins in San Pedro Alcántara

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 10:11

The third phase of work to redirect traffic and widen the access route on Avenida Oriental in San Pedro Alcántara started on Monday 29 January. The work will create two lanes in each direction and a roundabout on the access road into the town centre. Deputy mayor Javier García said that the work is expected to take “four months", during which time diversions will be in place.

The second phase of the project is almost finished and this third phase also includes the demolition and excavation of the road and pavements and, subsequently, the installation of new infrastructures which will include piping such as supply, water, sewage, electricity, telecommunications and irrigation networks.

García also explained that "the pavements are going to be widened, especially the southern pavement because it did not comply with accessibility regulations, and for this it will be necessary to demolish the wall of the park on Avenida Oriental, which is going to be converted into an open urban space".

The deputy mayor added that the “major project will add 23,000 square metres of roads, more than 8,000 square metres of green areas, 333 parking spaces and will allow the construction of 350 homes", while specifying that "the entrance to San Pedro will be significantly improved with two lanes in each direction separated by a central barrier and an access roundabout".

García explained that the diversions in place will send traffic towards the boulevard, southbound, and along Camino de la Caseta and Calle Virgen del Pilar and Juan Illescas Pavón and Avenida Oriental again, northbound". He said that the diversions were “provisional” and “maintained throughout the work and, depending on the evolution of the creation of the new roundabout in a later phase, they will continue or be modified to facilitate traffic". Finally, he highlighted that pedestrian routes have also been designed to provide access to schools in the area.