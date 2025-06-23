Marbella castle's wall to serve as backdrop of 'videomapping' display

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:32 Compartir

The Marbella town hall, in collaboration with the delegation of commerce, is on the path of "revitalising the old town and strengthening the link between its citizens and its historical heritage". As announced by the councillor for commerce, María José Figueira, one of the ways it will achieve this is through a special initiative titled Bajo el Mismo Sol (Under the Same Sun). This project involves the screening of a videomapping show on the wall of the castle from the Plaza de la Iglesia de la Encarnación. The display will take place until 4 July, turning the site "into an impressive audiovisual canvas".

The programme to bring new life to the historical centre is financed by the Junta de Andalucía and the town hall, within the Plan de Grandes Ciudades Turísticas (major tourist towns plan). Figueira stated that it is "a creative proposal that combines cutting-edge technology with a narrative that is accessible and emotional to all audiences". "Through images, music and a carefully synchronised voice-over, a journey through the most significant moments in the history of Marbella will take place, in an experience that will not only surprise and excite, but also bring us closer to our roots," she said.

Structure

The narrative structure of this project is divided into three scenes combining 2D and 3D animation, special effects, professional voice-overs and an original soundtrack. The show will begin with a historical scene, continue with a colourful and vibrant vision of Marbella today and end with a visually stunning denouement, designed to thrill the audience. "The title of the show is no coincidence," said the councillor, highlighting that "Marbella is a town that has evolved without losing its essence, always illuminated by the sun that symbolises our Mediterranean identity and this spectacle is a tribute to that light, to our history and to what we are today: a cosmopolitan, modern and welcoming town."

Audiences will be able to enjoy this show every night from 10pm. From Monday to Thursday, there will be one show per night, while on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays there will be two (10pm and 10.45pm). "The duration is 10 minutes - an agile format that will allow the public to enjoy the experience without crowds," said Figueira. The councillor has invited all citizens and visitors, urging them "not to miss out on this proposal, which will give even more life to the old town and value to Marbella's heritage from a playful, innovative and deeply emotional perspective".