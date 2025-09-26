Safety and accessibility improved at key access point to Marbella's seafront promenade

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 26 September 2025, 12:18 Share

Marbella town hall has started comprehensive improvement works on one of the main access areas to its seafront promenade on Calle Arturo Rubinstein in the west district. The aim is to improve the safety of the infrastructure, prevent water leaks and optimise accessibility for residents and visitors. The councillor for public works, Diego López, stressed the need for this intervention due to the deterioration of both the steps and in the drainage system.

"The infrastructure had been in use for many years and needed to be repaired," he said, adding, "We renovated the accesses, installed drains to properly channel rainwater into the sewerage network and eliminated the planters that attracted damp, in order to ensure structural stability and safety in the area."

The councillor explained that the work, which is included in the district plan, should take about two weeks to finish, allowing the drains to be "fully operational before the heaviest rainy season". He also pointed out that the work includes replacing the planters as they also caused water to enter and weaken the structure. This, he explained, "will make the surroundings more elegant and also serve as a viewpoint overlooking the sea, without the bushes that were there blocking the view".

The representative for the west district, Alejandro González, highlighted the importance of this improvement for the residents of the Molino de Viento area: "It is a very busy access to the promenade and this intervention, although largely preventive and not very visible, will have a direct impact on the quality of life of residents, as it was a necessary action due to the problem of water seepage." He added, "Our commitment is to attend to the needs expressed to us and to guarantee the proper maintenance of public spaces."