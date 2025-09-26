Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Diego López and representative for the west district, Alejandro González, visiting the site. SUR
Infrastructure

Safety and accessibility improved at key access point to Marbella's seafront promenade

The town hall has started work on the comprehensive refurbishment of the marble steps on Calle Arturo Rubinstein

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Friday, 26 September 2025, 12:18

Marbella town hall has started comprehensive improvement works on one of the main access areas to its seafront promenade on Calle Arturo Rubinstein in the west district. The aim is to improve the safety of the infrastructure, prevent water leaks and optimise accessibility for residents and visitors. The councillor for public works, Diego López, stressed the need for this intervention due to the deterioration of both the steps and in the drainage system.

"The infrastructure had been in use for many years and needed to be repaired," he said, adding, "We renovated the accesses, installed drains to properly channel rainwater into the sewerage network and eliminated the planters that attracted damp, in order to ensure structural stability and safety in the area."

The councillor explained that the work, which is included in the district plan, should take about two weeks to finish, allowing the drains to be "fully operational before the heaviest rainy season". He also pointed out that the work includes replacing the planters as they also caused water to enter and weaken the structure. This, he explained, "will make the surroundings more elegant and also serve as a viewpoint overlooking the sea, without the bushes that were there blocking the view".

The representative for the west district, Alejandro González, highlighted the importance of this improvement for the residents of the Molino de Viento area: "It is a very busy access to the promenade and this intervention, although largely preventive and not very visible, will have a direct impact on the quality of life of residents, as it was a necessary action due to the problem of water seepage." He added, "Our commitment is to attend to the needs expressed to us and to guarantee the proper maintenance of public spaces."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  3. 3 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  4. 4 Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information
  5. 5 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair
  6. 6 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities
  8. 8 Age Concern teams up with Save a Life campaign to host gala fundraising night on the Costa
  9. 9 Costa del Sol amateur choir gears up for its charity autumn concerts
  10. 10 Juventud de Torremolinos earn valuable point in Alcorcón

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Safety and accessibility improved at key access point to Marbella's seafront promenade

Safety and accessibility improved at key access point to Marbella&#039;s seafront promenade