The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, the president of the entity, Santiago Gómez-Villares, and the president of Aloha Golf Club, Rafael Fontán. Josele

AECC cancer association in Marbella celebrates 40th anniversary with charity golf tournament and annual gala

This year's challenge is to reach 700 attendees and to continue promoting prevention and research

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 27 June 2025, 21:00

Marbella town hall has showed its support for the Spanish cancer association (AECC) in Marbella, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a charity golf tournament and its grand gala dinner on the 1 and 2 August. Social rights councillor Isabel Cintado presented the initiative earlier this week, together with sports councillor Lisandro Vieytes, the president of the association, Santiago Gómez-Villares, and the president of Aloha Golf Club, Rafael Fontán.

“This is a group that this year celebrates four decades of solidarity and essential work and we want to reaffirm our firm and constant commitment,” Cintado said. The councillor encouraged citizens "to support them so that they can continue offering services that make a big difference in the daily lives of people affected by the disease and their families".

Gómez-Villares explained that the gala will take place on 2 August at the Finca de La Concepción and will be preceded by a charity golf tournament on 1 August at the Aloha Club facilities. “This is a very special edition for us because we want to overcome the challenge of 700 attendees and continue to promote prevention and research,” he said. He explained that the event, which will be presented by Eva González and Poty Castillo, will feature musical performances by Conchita, Modestia Aparte and DJ Quique Supermix. The gala will also include a magic show by renowned illusionists Jorge Blass and the magician, Yunke, as well as the raffle of items supplied by Marbella jewellers Gómez y Molina.

Regarding the tournament, the sports councillor said, “The 40th anniversary of the association and the 50th anniversary of Aloha Golf come together, so there is no better way to celebrate it than combining sport and unity with this magnificent proposal.” Fontán, meanwhile, explained that the competition will be held in the 'shotgun' mode, which will allow all players to start and finish simultaneously. “The course will be in exceptional conditions for all participants to enjoy this charitable day,” he said.

