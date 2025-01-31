San Pedro Alcántara pruning plan will work on 1,600 trees in the town

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 31 January 2025, 16:06 Compartir

It is expected that the pruning plan for San Pedro Alcantará will manage 1,600 trees in the town throughout 2025. Deputy mayor Javier García stated that among the objectives of the initiative, which started last week with an intervention on more than 150 trees, are the conservation of the plants' health, the aesthetic improvement of the city and the prevention of incidents that may affect the safety of pedestrians.

The plan has an annual budget of 120,000 euros, with the possibility of extension if deemed necessary. It "is being developed by a specialised company, that also carries out phytosanitary treatments", said the mayor. Work has now begun on the main streets, such as Avenida de la Constitución, after which it will continue on other roads and areas, such as Pablo Ruiz Picasso, the streets of Fuente Nueva, the squares Mariano Díaz Alonso and Juan Macías and the Avenida del Mediterráneo.

According to García, the process will last five months, with work carried out on 1,000 palm trees, mainly located on the Paseo Marítimo, and on another 600 trees. The mayor also reported on an emergency action undertaken in Calle Caravaca, next to the municipal market and the San Pedro school, "where a specimen had collapsed, having to be removed following a technical report, in addition to another tree next to it the roots of which made it dangerous to pedestrians", he indicated.