Public prosecution asks for 18-year prison sentence for Marbella mayor's stepson

The trial against one of the branches of the Mocro Maffia on the Costa del Sol - dedicated to the shipment of drugs to northern Europe - is now in its final stretch. The public prosecution is asking for an 18-year prison sentence and a fine of 30 million euros for the suspected head of the branch - Joakim Peter Broberg, the mayor of Marbella's stepson.

The final conclusions in the trial were read on Thursday, 26 June. The prosecution has reduced the prison sentences for 11 of the 24 defendants, after they admitted to being involved in the operations. They are now facing sentences from two to five years in prison.

However, for the remaining 13 defendants, who did not acknowledge the prosecution's account, the sentences have been maintained, ranging from two to 16 years. Joakim - Ángeles Muñoz's stepson - will bear the heaviest sentence, given that he was the alleged ringleader.

According to the initial indictment, during 2019, Broberg and another defendant - Roberto Bayona - "made deliveries of marijuana from Spain to France". While Broberg was in charge of managing the deals with suppliers and clients, Bayona "carried out the necessary personal interviews, follow-ups and shuttle services".

The following year, Broberg "maintained contacts with different substance suppliers", with the aim of bringing drugs by boat from Morocco to Spain. Together, the defendants built a network of supply. According to the prosecution, Broberg had connections with Rafael Gallego - a Local Police officer in Marbella - who would provide him "with restricted information for police use only".

During these operations, Broberg was apparently assisted by his late father - Lars Gunnar Broberg - who was also prosecuted for obscuring the origin of the funds by investing. In order to carry out these money-laundering operations, Broberg reportedly used two real estate offices in the Plaza de Marbella shopping centre as a base.

In October 2022, Judge Manuel García Castellón indicted some 30 people, among them Broberg and his father, for membership in an organisation led by Swedish citizens who allegedly exported large quantities of narcotics, especially marijuana and hashish, from Spain to the Nordic countries, mostly Sweden.