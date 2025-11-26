Marbella shopping centre reopens after 30-year closure

Inauguration of the first shop with which the shopping centre has reopened.

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:41

The Marbell Center, one of the most popular shopping centres in Marbella during the 1980s, partially reopened its doors on Saturday 22 November after being closed for more than 30 years, marking a milestone for the town and the beginning of a new stage for the facility which is located between Avenida Ricardo Soriano, the promenade and Plaza Ramón y Cajal.

The shopping centre reopened with the inauguration of Venus Homes, the first premises to be incorporated into the revitalised project which has been developed by business leader José Luis López, known as 'El Turronero'. It involves the creation of 14 jobs and an investment of one million euros. The plan is for the complex to be fully operational between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 and the presence of firms including McDonald's and Aldi has been confirmed.

The reopening follows an ambitious refurbishment plan that will completely transform the old premises into a modern, accessible shopping centre adapted to the needs of today's residents and visitors.

The 20,000 square metres of the Marbell Center, distributed over four floors, will be transformed by incorporating new accesses, renovated façades, open spaces, large format operators, logistics areas, leisure, catering and proximity services.

The reopening was attended by mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz, who said, "It is a truly historic day" which marks the beginning of "a new stage full of opportunities" in a building that "marked an era".

Muñoz said that the shopping centre "was for many years a commercial reference in the heart of the town", so its recovery "has been a shared aspiration for a long time". She added that the shopping centre "reactivates a strategic enclave" and "demonstrates the town's capacity to continue attracting investment".