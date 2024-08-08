The concession for the new stadium in Marbella will be put out to tender at the end of August The town hall aims to demolish and start the infrastructure before the end of 2024

Marbella FC have presented their new kits for next season, during which the town's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, announced that the concession of the new football stadium in the town will be put out to tender at the end of August. The mayor explained that "a period of one month must be given for public exposure to give citizens knowledge of the project".

Muñoz said the concession would be granted in the next few months so that demolition and construction of the infrastructure can begin before the end of 2024. As this process has already been completed, the concessionaire would only have to apply for the necessary licences without having to go through a public tender.

While the work is being carried out in phases, Marbella FC will train for the next two seasons at the Dama de Noche facility. "This is a talismanic ground where the fans have become accustomed to winning and where we will continue to accompany the team so that they can continue to dream big and clock up afternoons of success and victories," Mula said.

The project for the new football stadium foresees an investment of between 115 and 130 million euros, which comes from a private initiative, the Marbella FC foundation, and which even aspires to be a sub-host of the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Marbella F.C took the opportunity to present their new kits during the presentation on Wednesday. Players José Callejón and Luis Acosta, along with goalkeepers Alberto Lejárraga and Daniel Solsky, modelled the new strips for the 2024-2025 season. The first kit will be white with blue and gold motifs in allusion to the town's sun and sea. The second will be blue, while the goalkeepers' first kit will be black and the second red.

In turn, the mayor said that "for the town it is a great honour to have a team that is in the 1st RFEF", adding that the municipal sponsorship "is not only being renewed for the third consecutive year, but will be increased for the next three seasons because we understand that this promotion will require a greater economic effort."

The main sponsor of the club was also presented yesterday: Sierra Blanca, a reference in the real estate sector on the Costa del Sol, which will be advertised on the footballer's shorts.

The head of the Marbella F.C, Esteban Granero, said, “We come from a historic year in which we have had a great achievement and in which we must recognise the path that has brought us this far and, above all, where we are and where we want to go."

"In 2018, we made an economic commitment to build an image of the club that is at its height and that makes it possible for it to compete in the elite categories of Spanish football, which has always been our goal. We are very proud of what we have achieved so far, but we do not sleep because we know that there is still much work to do."