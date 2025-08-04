Leading cancer charity in Spain celebrates 40 years of breaking records on the Costa del Sol

President of the AECC in Marbella Santiago Gómez-Villares with other members of the association and some of the familiar faces who attended the event.

Finca de la Concepción hosted the 40th anniversary of the charity gala dinner organised by the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) in Marbella on Saturday, 2 August. President of AECC in Marbella Santiago Gómez-Villares commended the efforts of all the people "who for decades have made hope possible" in the Costa del Sol town.

The event was attended by 682 people from all spheres of Marbella society: from business owners to athletes, actors and residents involved in the cause. Town councillors Francisca Caracuel, Isabel Cintado and Lisandro Vieytes also attended the event.

The gala is more than just a charity event. Year after year it becomes more glamorous thanks to the presence of well-known faces such as Eva Ruiz and Poty Castillo (who presented the gala), Almudena del Cid, Jesús Álvarez, Nacho Abad, Kike Supermix, Arantxa de Benito, Ángel Rielo, Óscar Higares and Estefanía Luyk, among others.

The menu for the dinner was provided by Derraíz - a premium brand of the Gorki Group. The cocktail offer was the result of the collaboration of various brands including Cervezas Victoria, Takumi, Jamones Popi, Oysters Primera Selección, Mays General caviar, Moët & Chandon, La Telera cheeses and Viña Salceda.

Charity raffle

One of the highlights was the charity raffle, which exceeded donated 300 gifts this year, among them a shirt signed by Kylian Mbappe, tickets to the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu, an NBA ball signed by José Manuel Calderón, a Málaga CF pack, two nights in a junior suite at the NOBU hotel plus dinner at El Pimpi, two nights in a junior suite in Hotel Puente Romano plus dinner at the Sea Grill restaurant, tickets to watch Atlético de Madrid and a bag and dress by designer Emporio Sirenusi.

Another highlight was the presentation of 'The Fighter' award, which included a piece by David Marshall titled La Concha de Marbella (Marbella's Seashell), to actor Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Peris-Mencheta was unable to attend the gala but sent a heartfelt video that was screened for all present. This award aims to commend those who have contributed to the normalisation of the word 'cancer' and who, through their example of overcoming and fighting, help other people to face the disease.

The funds raised will go towards prevention, awareness-raising and support for people affected by the disease, as well towards the financing of cancer research projects. Ticket sales for the event reached 190,000 euros.