Teenage girl riding in boot area of vehicle injured after 14-year-old driver crashes vehicle in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 15 December 2023, 19:21

A teenage girl who was travelling in the cargo area in the back of a vehicle that crashed in Marbella, while being driven by a 14-year-old male, has been hospitalised.

The boy who was at the wheel left the scene after the accident but presented himself at the town's Local Police headquarters accompanied by a lawyer the following day.

The girl, also 14, was injured after she was thrown several metres following the impact.

The boy, SUR has learned, left the scene on foot after the accident. The vehicle was allegedly carrying four young people aged between 14 and 15, although two were travelling in the boot area in the rear of the vehicle.

The incident happend last Sunday 10 December in the Nueva Andalucía area of Marbella. Apparently, a huge bang from the impact alerted local residents at around 8.40pm.

Allegedly, the boy who was behind the wheel and another who was sitting in the passenger seat left on foot after the accident, leaving the two girls in the cargo area behind. Both had to be attended by medical staff, and one of them was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital.

According to sources, the latter was "badly injured" and found lying motionless on the ground, although conscious. No further details of her injuries or identity have been revealed.

The vehicle apparently belonged to the mother of the other girl and the group of teenagers took it without permission while she was away.

The Local Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident, although, according to sources, it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed when it was being driven down a street with a sharp bend.