Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the wrecked vehicle. SUR
Teenage girl riding in boot area of vehicle injured after 14-year-old driver crashes vehicle in Marbella
112 incident

Teenage girl riding in boot area of vehicle injured after 14-year-old driver crashes vehicle in Marbella

The boy behind the wheel left the scene after the accident but presented himself at the Local Police headquarters, accompanied by a lawyer, the following day

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 15 December 2023, 19:21

Compartir

A teenage girl who was travelling in the cargo area in the back of a vehicle that crashed in Marbella, while being driven by a 14-year-old male, has been hospitalised.

The boy who was at the wheel left the scene after the accident but presented himself at the town's Local Police headquarters accompanied by a lawyer the following day.

The girl, also 14, was injured after she was thrown several metres following the impact.

The boy, SUR has learned, left the scene on foot after the accident. The vehicle was allegedly carrying four young people aged between 14 and 15, although two were travelling in the boot area in the rear of the vehicle.

The incident happend last Sunday 10 December in the Nueva Andalucía area of Marbella. Apparently, a huge bang from the impact alerted local residents at around 8.40pm.

Allegedly, the boy who was behind the wheel and another who was sitting in the passenger seat left on foot after the accident, leaving the two girls in the cargo area behind. Both had to be attended by medical staff, and one of them was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital.

According to sources, the latter was "badly injured" and found lying motionless on the ground, although conscious. No further details of her injuries or identity have been revealed.

The vehicle apparently belonged to the mother of the other girl and the group of teenagers took it without permission while she was away.

The Local Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident, although, according to sources, it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed when it was being driven down a street with a sharp bend.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British boy who disappeared six years ago during a holiday on the Costa del Sol is located in France
  2. 2 Toll prices in Spain to increase from 1 January 2024 and these are the new prices for the roads in Malaga province
  3. 3 Eight days of strikes called by airline staff in Spain over Christmas and these are the dates affected
  4. 4 Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations
  5. 5 Nuclear test veteran on the Costa del Sol recognised after 65-year wait
  6. 6 Two-wheeled Santas get ready to roar into Torremolinos for annual Toy Run
  7. 7 Red Cross programme to help almost 400 migrants in the Axarquía comes to an end
  8. 8 Visitors to popular Axarquía beauty spot may have to pay to enjoy it, and these are some of the other main proposals
  9. 9 Fuengirola fire brigade celebrates turning forty with a vertical 12-storey race involving teams from all over Spain
  10. 10 SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad