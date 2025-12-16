Storm Emilia wreaks havoc on Marbella's beaches

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 11:33 Share

Storm Emilia has caused significant losses of sand on La Venus and Casablanca beaches and those located in the eastern part of Marbella. Large waves have washed up several stretches of the coastline and affected some beach bars, mainly the Soleo, located on La Venus beach.

The eastern beaches have suffered damage which the town hall has described as "notable", with "significant" losses of sand in La Víbora and Las Chapas.

At some points, the erosion has exposed water supply pipes, the remains of stones in the dry sand and the unevenness of access to wooden walkways. Since the early hours of this morning, the town hall's beach department has been working on the most affected areas with heavy machinery. They have said that almost all of the damaged areas are already "practically restored", as the work allows to cover and repair "quickly" the most affected points, according to municipal sources.

On Nueva Andalucía beach the storm reached the coastal path, covering it with sand and reeds. The town hall has also been working since the early hours of the morning to clear the debris.