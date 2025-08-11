Charity behind masks at Starlite Gala in Marbella

María Albarral Monday, 11 August 2025, 13:42 Share

The Nagüeles quarry in Marbella hosted a masquerade ball for the traditional Starlite Gala, which was celebrated on Sunday, 10 August. The foundation headed by Sandra García-Sanjuán raised funds for various charitable causes, including the Niños en Alegría and Lágrimas y Favores projects.

The absence of Antonio Banderas - the regular host par excellence - left a bittersweet taste. However, the world-renowned Malaga actor made his presence felt through a video call from London, where he is shooting a film. He received a warm applause from the audience, who sang to celebrate his 65th birthday.

The gala was also attended by Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz and other members of the local government. Muñoz highlighted the town hall's support for volunteering and charitable causes. The mayor stated that the funds collected at the Starlite Gala go towards the functions and agenda of the chosen organisations throughout the year.

In the absence of Banderas, Valeria Mazza and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo were the hosts of the event. Performances by Marilia Andrés, Los Alpresa and Fátima Flores entertained the audience.

Among the attendees were Spanish celebrities such as Paula Echeverría, Irene Villa, María José Suárez, Carmen Lomana, Juan Peña, Nicole Kimpel and Javier Banderas, the actor's brother.

Award winners

However, the spotlight this year was taken by a smiling Kerem Bürsin - an actor famous for his roles in Turkish soap operas. He received the Influencia 2025 de la Fundación Starlite award, in recognition of "the powerful and conscious way he uses his platform to inspire positive change in society".

"Beyond his success as an actor, Kerem has become a true advocate for equality and sustainability. As the first national ambassador for UN Women's HeForShe campaign in Turkey, he has helped mobilise men and boys to support gender equality. He is also a goodwill ambassador for Unicef," said Starlite's organisers.

The Turkish actor said he was delighted to be back in Marbella. He expressed his desire to potentially work in Spain and collaborate "with a great actor like Banderas".

Lucy Doughty, Ismael Cala and Pedro Rodríguez also received recognition for their solidarity. "Solidarity is compassion, love for others and understanding the human pain that each one of us experiences," said Doughty.

Cala stressed "the importance of the balance between emotional intelligence and IQ, which in the end is the intelligence of the human spirit, the spirit that seeks to be at peace, to be in balance, to say 'no' to violence and to being distant, despite differences".

"Solidarity is absolutely necessary, it is a moral obligation that must be fulfilled in order to help those most in need," said Fernández.

In addition to the prizes, an auction to raise funds for the various charitable causes was held.