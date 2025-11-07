Police find man in Marbella who had been shot in the knee

The National Police in Marbella have launched an investigation into a new shooting incident in the Costa del Sol town after finding a man with a knee gunshot injury shortly after midnight on Thursday. The victim was taken to Hospital Costa del Sol, but there has been no further update about his condition.

When the police patrol discovered the man, he was in a car, accompanied by another individual. They called the emergency medical services when they saw the injury and realised that there was a bullet still lodged in his knee.

In the meantime, the police opened an investigation to try and locate the perpetrator.

Another shooting was reported in Marbella just a few weeks ago. A 38-year-old man was entering his home, when the 25-year-old suspect fired at him. The victim managed to dodge the shots, but he was slightly injured after shrapnel hit him. Although the perpetrator fled in a car, the police identified and located him in Algeciras.