Man injured by shrapnel following latest early morning shooting in Marbella

National Police are investigating a new shooting in Marbella early this Monday morning, after a man was shot as he entered a house. Apparently, the victim managed to dodge the shots, although he was wounded when he was hit by shrapnel. The alleged perpetrator has already been arrested in Algeciras, where he is said to have fled in a car, according to the sources consulted by SUR.

The incident happened in the area near the Palacio de Congresos, specifically a building on Calle Roy Boston. At around 5.30am,, a person alerted the 092 control room that several shots had been fired, after which several units of the Local Police and the National Police were mobilised to the scene.

According to sources, the attack allegedly happened when the victim was opening the door of a property to gain access to it. which allowed the assailant to take advantage of the situation to fire at least six shots, with the victim's back to him. The bullets apparently reached the kitchen area of the house, where the man took refuge as soon as the shooting started.

After the incident, police officers checked the cameras in the area to verify the vehicle in which the perpetrator had fled, as well as the direction he headed. The alleged perpetrator, as confirmed by sources, has already been arrested in Algeciras, where he was found in the car which was identified by the police.

According to sources, everything points to the firearm incident being a warning shot. However, the National Police force is continuing its investigations to find out the background to the incident, without ruling out any hypothesis.