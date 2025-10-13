Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Man injured by shrapnel following latest early morning shooting in Marbella

The gunman fled the scene after firing at least half a dozen shots as the victim was unlocking a door to enter the property

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 13 October 2025, 13:48

National Police are investigating a new shooting in Marbella early this Monday morning, after a man was shot as he entered a house. Apparently, the victim managed to dodge the shots, although he was wounded when he was hit by shrapnel. The alleged perpetrator has already been arrested in Algeciras, where he is said to have fled in a car, according to the sources consulted by SUR.

The incident happened in the area near the Palacio de Congresos, specifically a building on Calle Roy Boston. At around 5.30am,, a person alerted the 092 control room that several shots had been fired, after which several units of the Local Police and the National Police were mobilised to the scene.

According to sources, the attack allegedly happened when the victim was opening the door of a property to gain access to it. which allowed the assailant to take advantage of the situation to fire at least six shots, with the victim's back to him. The bullets apparently reached the kitchen area of the house, where the man took refuge as soon as the shooting started.

After the incident, police officers checked the cameras in the area to verify the vehicle in which the perpetrator had fled, as well as the direction he headed. The alleged perpetrator, as confirmed by sources, has already been arrested in Algeciras, where he was found in the car which was identified by the police.

According to sources, everything points to the firearm incident being a warning shot. However, the National Police force is continuing its investigations to find out the background to the incident, without ruling out any hypothesis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fingerprint and facial recognition for non-EU visitors to Spain starts this Sunday, but not yet at Malaga Airport
  2. 2 New European Union entry/exit system to be introduced gradually at airports in Spain over next few months
  3. 3 Photographs of the suffering hidden by the dictatorship in Spain
  4. 4 Creating deep-rooted international connections on the eastern Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Two Malaga chefs recognised at Best Chef Awards
  6. 6 Chupete steals the show as Malaga CF crush unbeaten leaders
  7. 7 British rider wins Vuelta a Andalucía in Torrox sprint finish
  8. 8 Staying sober on the coast to raise funds for cancer awareness
  9. 9 Mixed fortunes for Malaga golfers at the Open de España
  10. 10 A smart hire

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man injured by shrapnel following latest early morning shooting in Marbella

Man injured by shrapnel following latest early morning shooting in Marbella