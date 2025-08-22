Seven things not to miss this summer on your visit to Marbella

Javier Almellones Málaga Friday, 22 August 2025, 11:23 Share

Unique beaches on the Andalusian coast and the glamour of its marinas - these are two of the hallmarks of the most popular town on the Costa del Sol, especially when you think of summer.

Although it is summer time and the beach is its main attraction, Marbella also offers a wealth of monuments and incredible dining experiences.

Old town From the Plaza de los Naranjos to the town walls

Marbella's historic centre has managed to preserve its identity. Today, a stroll through it allows you to see some of the most important monuments and spaces that allude to its past, such as the iconic Plaza de los Naranjos.

But there is much more: the walls of what was once an Arab fortress and those of the old medina or the slender church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación, which came to replace an old mosque. There are also remnants of history, such as the Casa del Corregidor or the chapel of Santiago, both in the Plaza de los Naranjos.

From this historic centre there is an outstanding route to the sea through the Alameda park and Avenida del Mar. Both are the main landmarks linking the old town with the beach, the promenade and the marina of Marbella.

Puerto Banús More than half a century of glamour and luxury

The fame of Puerto Banús precedes it, which is why it is on the agenda of almost every tourist who arrives at any time of the year. During the summer, you can go there for shopping, lunch or dinner or you can just stroll along to contemplate the luxury of the establishments and boats.

Zoom Puerto Banús Marbella town hall

These are the main attractions of this nautical enclave named after José Banús - the architect of its construction back in 1968. An old watchtower still stands preserved there, presenting wide panoramic views.

Beaches From dunes to urban beaches on 25 kilometres of coastline

Its coastline is where a large part of its attractions lie. Marbella can boast both quantity, quality and a variety of beaches.

The town has both well-equipped promenades and wild beaches, characterised by dunes that form part of the coastal landscape in Cabopino or near the emblematic Cable beach.

Zoom One of Marbella's beaches.

Artola Dunes A natural monument in Cabopino

Next to Cabopino beach, you can see one of the most valuable dune complexes in the peninsular Mediterranean. In fact, thanks to this geological peculiarity, today this sandy area is protected as a natural monument of Andalucía.

Zoom Artola dunes. J. A.

In recent years, it has been enhanced thanks to the installation of wooden paths and bridges that allow you to walk through the enclave without being invasive either with the dunes or with the fauna and flora that live there. In addition to this ecological enclave, you can enjoy not only a good beach but also the nearby marina of Cabopino. Next to this dune complex, stands historic watchtower Torre de los Ladrones.

Visits with history by the sea From a Roman villa to an early Christian basilica

Close to the beach, you will even find some remains from roman times: the thermal baths of the Guadalmina river, popularly known as the Bóvedas de Marbella, on the coast of San Pedro Alcántara; the Roman villa of the Verde river; the paleochristian basilica of San Pedro Alcántara, which reportedly dates from the 6th century.

Zoom Paleochristian basilica. Marbella town hall

Amazonis Aventura Adrenaline and excitement very close to the coast

The more adventurous also have the option of visiting the Amazonia park, located just 500 metres from the beach. This open-air space has half a dozen adrenaline-filled circuits, with more than a hundred games and 24 zip-lines, including one of the largest between trees in Andalucía - 240 metres long.

Zoom Amazonia Aventura.

Gastronomy From seafood to Michelin stars

You have to go to Marbella to eat, because it has a wide variety of restaurants. From Michelin-starred establishments to 'chiringuitos' (beach bars), where you can try espeto or pescaíto frito (fried fish).

Zoom Sardine 'espetos' on the beach in Marbella. J. A.

Both in Marbella and in the centre of San Pedro Alcántara, there are also traditional bars with many good value-for-money options.