Marbella borrows celebrities' favourite Italian restaurant from Manhattan

Juan Soto Marbella Monday, 23 February 2026, 14:22 Share

Iconic New York restaurant Serafina has reached Marbella, where its newest establishment is opening sometime between Easter and the summer. Specialising in traditional Italian cuisine, Serafina is a popular stop for celebrities during visits to the Big Apple.

The restaurant has already finished construction and is now pending municipal permits. It is located in the Marbellamar area, just off the N-340 road, under Bless Club Marbella. Passersby will not miss its striking yellow facade, adorned with hundreds of bottles.

Serafina specialises in traditional Italian cuisine with a homemade approach and a creative twist. Its chefs use ingredients expressly brought from Italy to achieve high-quality dishes.

Among Serafina's star dishes are penne vodka, farfalle al limoncello e gamberetti, classic cacio e pepe, simple Margarita or other pizza options (tartufo nero and Di Vittorio, named after one of the founders, with fresh burrata, tomato, basil and prosciutto di Parma). Their tiramisu is a must-try!

The history of Serafina

Serafina opened its first restaurant on New York's Upper East Side in 1995. Today, the chain has 13 restaurants in the Big Apple and a significant presence in establishments in three other countries: Turkey, Japan and Italy.

The story of how Serafina came to be is one of adventure and survival. Founders Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato got the idea while sailing. When they got lost at sea and drifted for several hours without being able to contact anybody, they promised each other to open a high-quality Italian restaurant to honour their origins.

Eventually, two women spotted them and alerted the police. The two friends kept their promise and opened the acclaimed Serafina Fabulous Pizza on 79th Street on New York's Upper East Side.

Serafina lands in Marbella after legal battle

The owners of the chain have chosen Marbella as the location for their newest establishment with the belief that the local customer "knows how to appreciate quality food and ingredients".

For Vittorio Assaf, Marbella "perfectly represents the spirit of this new stage for Serafina: cosmopolitan, vibrant and deeply connected to the pleasure of living". Assaf does not rule out opening more restaurants in Spain.

During the presentation of the project, Granato said: "Coming to Marbella allows us to share our philosophy of life in a unique environment and with an international community that understands and values our proposal."

Serafina comes to Marbella five years after another restaurant with the same name opened in the town. The copyright question ended up in the courts, which eventually prompted Assaf and Granato to expand in the Costa del Sol.