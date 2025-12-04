Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of the National Police officers. SUR
112 incident

Second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours: 26-year-old man taken to hospital with leg gunshot wound

The victim was conscious when the police found him

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 12:30

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a shooting on Avenida Miguel de Cervantes in Marbella left him with a leg injury. This was the second shooting in 24 hours in the Costa del Sol town.

The incident occurred around 10pm on 3 December. The emergency services received various calls reporting several gunshot sounds in the area. Witnesses said that there was a man lying on the ground and calling for help.

The Local and National Police as well as an ambulance were mobilised to the scene. When the police found him, the victim was conscious. He was taken to hospital.

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the incident.

Just a day earlier, around 1pm on Tuesday, another shooting was reported in Marbella. The incident, which ended with no injuries, was reported outside a bar on Calle José Iturbi in the Las Albarizas area.

Witnesses reported that an unknown individual had fired three shots from a car, after which he had fled the scene. The police are still looking for the suspect.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Christmas market coming to eastern Costa del Sol town for the long weekend
  2. 2 Benalmádena begins work to transform image of its seafront promenade
  3. 3 Mijas council to dissolve the company that managed the troubled Hipódromo racecourse
  4. 4 Benalm
  5. 5 Malaga padel legend ends 31-year career in Acapulco
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol town extends opening hours for Christmas amid controversy
  7. 7 Young Croatian guitarist wins prestigious Granada guitar competition
  8. 8 Malaga boxer Samuel Molina loses European title in controversial points decision
  9. 9 Malaga city offers developers opportunity to build and manage more than one thousand temporary subsidised rental homes
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol shopping centre celebrates 25th anniversary

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours: 26-year-old man taken to hospital with leg gunshot wound

Second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours: 26-year-old man taken to hospital with leg gunshot wound