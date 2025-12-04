Second shooting in Marbella in 24 hours: 26-year-old man taken to hospital with leg gunshot wound

Irene Quirante Thursday, 4 December 2025, 12:30 Share

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after a shooting on Avenida Miguel de Cervantes in Marbella left him with a leg injury. This was the second shooting in 24 hours in the Costa del Sol town.

The incident occurred around 10pm on 3 December. The emergency services received various calls reporting several gunshot sounds in the area. Witnesses said that there was a man lying on the ground and calling for help.

The Local and National Police as well as an ambulance were mobilised to the scene. When the police found him, the victim was conscious. He was taken to hospital.

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the incident.

Just a day earlier, around 1pm on Tuesday, another shooting was reported in Marbella. The incident, which ended with no injuries, was reported outside a bar on Calle José Iturbi in the Las Albarizas area.

Witnesses reported that an unknown individual had fired three shots from a car, after which he had fled the scene. The police are still looking for the suspect.