Urgent appeal to locate 66-year-old British man last seen on Costa del Sol almost two weeks ago

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:57

There is a new case of a missing person on the Costa del Sol in the province of Malaga. A British resident of Marbella, 66, has been seen or heard from for almost two. His family and friends have reported him missing, because his whereabouts are unknown and they have not had any contact from him since he left his home in his car - a black Volkswagen Golf - on 15 August.

The SOS Desaparecidos association has issued the alert. According to the description, Andrew is 1.70 metres tall, of normal build, with black hair and a grey beard.

It appears that Andrew left the house with his wallet and mobile phone, although those around him have not been able to contact him since, which has led to the growing concern. According to sources, he left in his vehicle, which has not yet been located.

Those close to him have said that they had not noticed anything in his attitude that would suggest that he had any intention of disappearing voluntarily, so they fear that something bad could have happened to him.

The collaboration of the public can be key in this type of case. If anyone has any clues as to Andrew's whereabouts they can contact the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre. SOS Desaparecidos can also be contacted on 868 28 67 26.