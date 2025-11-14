San Pedro's new library 'to be finished by end of 2026'

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:55 Share

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz has stressed that the new San Pedro Alcántara library, now under construction in the Jorge Lorenzo Tejada park in the El Arquillo area, will be a modern, functional space that meets local needs and strengthens cultural and educational services.

Scheduled for completion at the end of next year, the 1,300-square-metre facility will include a 700-square-metre study area, a reading room, book storage and an auditorium, as well as a rooftop area for cultural and educational activities. The circular, two-storey design adapts to the natural slope of the land and makes full use of natural light.

With a 3.8-million-euro budget co-funded by EU programmes, the project forms part of a wider plan to revitalise San Pedro, including the renovation of nearby Calle Coclé.