Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, and San Pedro's deputy mayor, Javier García, at the site. SUR
Infrastructure

San Pedro's new library 'to be finished by end of 2026'

The 1,300-square-metre facility will include a 700-square-metre study area, a reading room, book storage and an auditorium, as well as a rooftop area for cultural and educational activities

José Carlos García

Marbella

Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:55

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz has stressed that the new San Pedro Alcántara library, now under construction in the Jorge Lorenzo Tejada park in the El Arquillo area, will be a modern, functional space that meets local needs and strengthens cultural and educational services.

Scheduled for completion at the end of next year, the 1,300-square-metre facility will include a 700-square-metre study area, a reading room, book storage and an auditorium, as well as a rooftop area for cultural and educational activities. The circular, two-storey design adapts to the natural slope of the land and makes full use of natural light.

With a 3.8-million-euro budget co-funded by EU programmes, the project forms part of a wider plan to revitalise San Pedro, including the renovation of nearby Calle Coclé.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish San Pedro's new library 'to be finished by end of 2026'

San Pedro&#039;s new library &#039;to be finished by end of 2026&#039;