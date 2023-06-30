San Pedro to have new square and 337 parking spaces in Fuentenueva

Andrea Jiménez Compartir Copiar enlace

A new square and 337 parking spaces are to be built in the Fuentenueva area of San Pedro Alcántara. The project involves the development of 60,000 square metres next to Avenida Oriental. Some 355 homes will also be built in the area. According to documents seen by SUR, the scheme will include the creation of new roads with garden areas, a children's playground and a 'green corridor' to link different streets. The new roads will allow the creation of 337 parking spaces.

The first part of the project has meant the closure of one lane of Avenida Oriental to lay sewerage and drains for the new area, work that will take a month and a half. The only construction carried out so far in the area is the new Guadaiza secondary school. The project will focus on environmental sustainability, incorporating green technology, renewable energy systems and sustainable construction techniques.