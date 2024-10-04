Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Workers replacing the trees in San Pedro de Alcántara. SUR
More than 100 new trees to be planted in Costa del Sol town
Environment

Prior to planting, a viability study is carried out for each location and the most suitable species is found according to the environment where it has to grow

María Albarral

San Pedro Alcantará

Friday, 4 October 2024, 09:52

San Pedro Alcántara on the western Costa del Sol has initiated a plan to plant 120 new trees. The town's deputy mayor, Javier García, explained that the aim of the project is to "focus on the diversity of species, ensuring the quality of the plant and favour sustainable maintenance".

This programme consists, on the one hand, to remove trees that are diseased or in danger and, on the other hand, to plant approximately 120 new trees, which will be carried out in different phases in the town's different neighbourhoods and streets according to the suitability or aesthetics of the place.

"Trees are an essential element of our town, making the urban landscape more pleasant and providing us with a better quality of life," García said, pointing out that "the benefits they provide make it necessary to plan and manage them".

He also pointed out that "prior to planting, a viability study is carried out for each location and the most suitable species is found according to the environment where it has to grow". In addition, the trees are chosen with the quality and characteristics required for good growth.

As part of the plan, around thirty trees are being planted in Calles San Javier and Vega del Mar and in the landscaped area at the entrance to the Al-Ándalus school, where Celtius australis, Cercis siliquastrum and Cupressus sempervirens species have been planted.

Work is also planned for Avenidas Oriental, Marqués del Duero, del Mediterráneo, Príncipe de Asturias, Luis Braille, Pablo Ruiz Picasso, la Constitución, the boulevard, Plazas Santa Gema and de la Iglesia and El Arquillo park.

Other points where work will be carried out are Calles Revilla, San Miguel, Toledo, Andalucía, Jerónimo Torquemada García, José G. Bartolomé, Amor, Calderón, Doctor Eduardo Evangelista, Camino del Cortijo, Guadalajara, Vega del Mar, Castilla, Fuente Nueva, Santa Beatriz, Jorge Guillén, del Pilar, Santa Elena and Marqués de Estella.

