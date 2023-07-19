San Pedro Alcántara to get 'intelligent' pedestrian crossings to help improve road safety Two new speed measurement information devices will also be installed on the town's boulevard

Andrea Jiménez Marbella

The main San Pedro Alcántara boulevard will soon have 'intelligent' pedestrian crossings to help improve safety in this central area of the town, where there have been several accidents.

The project, financed with European Edusi funds, will include the installation of information radar devices for drivers and renovation of the pavement, said the municipal spokesperson, Félix Romero, after a meeting of the local council. "This is an important area in the town, a meeting place for residents and visitors. This measure will serve as a pilot project to be extended to other parts of the municipality," Romero added.

Work will be carried out on 11 pedestrian crossings along the boulevard. Horizontal and vertical signage will also be installed with intelligent LED lights, which will switch on when they detect the presence of pedestrians.

All pedestrian crossings will also be repainted, and in several places where it has been deemed appropriate the pavement will be widened to improve visibility for both pedestrians and drivers: the aim is to minimise the time spent crossing the road to reduce the risk of being hit.

Two new speed measurement devices will be installed on the east side of the boulevard too. "These are information radars, which do not carry penalties," Romero said.

The project has already been put out to tender, and interested companies can submit bids until 31 July. According to the municipal spokesperson, the work should take less than three months and the planned investment is 185,000 euros. "We hope that the work can begin next year and be completed around Easter, when we will once again be receiving a large number of visitors.”