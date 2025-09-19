San Pedro encourages people to get on their bikes to mark 'pedal day' on Sunday

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:21 Share

San Pedro Alcántara is hosting the 11th edition of its 'Día del Pedal' (pedal day) on Sunday, 21 September. The sports event for the whole family is an important part of the local calendar. It promotes sustainable transport and healthy habits. This event of non-competitive nature starts at the Plaza de la Iglesia at 11am and finishes at the La Salida beach car park. Anybody who wants to participate can register for free from 9am on the day itself.

Councillor for sports Lisandro Vieytes said that "this is one of the most traditional and eagerly awaited events in the San Pedro calendar, combining sport, socialising and family participation". He thanked local cycling clubs for their involvement and active collaboration "in the organisation and logistics of the event, which ensures its safety". The route runs along the San Pedro boulevard to the La Salida beach area, with no steep slopes, making it ideal for people of all ages, including children with bicycles or tricycles.

Deputy mayor Javier García explained that "this activity is part of the European Mobility Week". He added that "pedal day is an event that brings together nearly a thousand people every year, many of them entire families, and encourages the practice of sport in a safe and festive environment".

President of the Los Jululus cycling club Manuel García expressed his joy to be collaborating in this event, on a day where everybody can share and discover their love for cycling, including children who come with their schools. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt in exchange for bringing a container to recycle as a gesture of environmental commitment.