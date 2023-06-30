Rotary Club Marbella launches waste plastic recycling fish The president pointed out that the fish aims to actively engage in the environmental campaign to "stop plastic from ending up in nature"

As part of the worldwide movement EndPlasticSoup, the Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina has donated a new fish sculpture to the town as a practical tool to collect waste plastic and raise awareness about the problem it causes to the environment. The sculpture, which also has an information panel, was officially inaugurated on Thursday at an event that was attended by members of Marbella town hall and the club's president, Willem Falter.

"Plastic waste never goes away; it just turns into microplastics that can end up in the food chain and even in our bloodstream. This eye-catching sculpture will draw attention to the issue. Even people who might normally ignore litter bins will enjoy feeding the fish with their plastic waste," the president said.