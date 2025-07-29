Rolex thieves flee scene by crashing through car park security barrier in Marbella

Three young men between the ages of 19 and 22 were arrested by Local Police officers in Marbella on 24 July, after stealing a Rolex wristwatch and crashing through the security barrier of a car park in the town as they fled the scene. During the arrest, it was discovered that the driver of the car did not have a licence.

It was around 6am when the police received a call, reporting that two watches - one of which a Rolex - had been stolen from a car park in Puerto Banús. The police managed to identify the car - a grey Volkswagen - and the licence plate through surveillance footage.

Several police units were then deployed to strategic locations in the town to try to intercept the car, which was finally located in the Los Monteros area. Officers then located the three suspects. The Rolex watch was found hidden in the shoe of one of them. The other watch and a metal detector were also seized during the inspection.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with robbery with violence and material damage. The driver of the car was also charged with an offence against road safety.