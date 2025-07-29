Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Rolex thieves flee scene by crashing through car park security barrier in Marbella

Local Police officers have arrested three individuals, including the driver of the vehicle, who did not have a licence

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:55

Three young men between the ages of 19 and 22 were arrested by Local Police officers in Marbella on 24 July, after stealing a Rolex wristwatch and crashing through the security barrier of a car park in the town as they fled the scene. During the arrest, it was discovered that the driver of the car did not have a licence.

It was around 6am when the police received a call, reporting that two watches - one of which a Rolex - had been stolen from a car park in Puerto Banús. The police managed to identify the car - a grey Volkswagen - and the licence plate through surveillance footage.

Several police units were then deployed to strategic locations in the town to try to intercept the car, which was finally located in the Los Monteros area. Officers then located the three suspects. The Rolex watch was found hidden in the shoe of one of them. The other watch and a metal detector were also seized during the inspection.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with robbery with violence and material damage. The driver of the car was also charged with an offence against road safety.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Body of elderly British man found by hikers on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown
  3. 3 Marbella dance academy representing Spain triumphs at international event in UK
  4. 4 Over 25,000 Malaga CF fans renew their season tickets ahead of new season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Rolex thieves flee scene by crashing through car park security barrier in Marbella

Rolex thieves flee scene by crashing through car park security barrier in Marbella