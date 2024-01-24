Residents say goodbye to bad smells, flooding and water cuts after kicking up a stink in Marbella Property owners in the Costabella area have reached an agreement with the town hall and public water company Acosol to co-finance the work

Chus Heredia Marbella Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 16:07

The western Costa del Sol’s public water company Acosol has signed a contract with Covico 2015, the company that won a public tender held last summer to modernise the sewage system in the Costabella residential area of Marbella. The major project will update the entire water supply system in the area and prevent future flooding problems.

The project has come about thanks to an agreement between Marbella town hall, Acosol and Costabella residents, who will finance the project 50, 25 and 25 per cent respectively. The work is expected to take eight months and be complete in September. The cost of the work, including taxes, is 3.5 million euros.

The Costabella residential area is located between the A-7 motorway and Alicate beach and was built in 1960. It is made up of eleven streets, two small squares and five passage ways. However, leaks, bad smells and blockages have been regular occurrences for the residents in recent years due to outdated infrastructure, including a septic tank, and the lack of a separate sewage system.

Pressure problems

In addition to its age, the water supply is made of fibre cement (a type of asbestos) and the pipes have not been updated at all since they were built, which means that there are significant pressure problems, in addition to the numerous leaks.

The residential area is supplied by two interconnected reservoirs; one in the upper part next to the A-7 and the other in the middle part, on Calle Costa del Sol. The latter tank gets its water from a well located in Calle Madrid and the first tank is also supplied by an Acosol pipeline.

The works will be taking place in Calles Amberes, Escandinavia, Progreso, Frankfurt, Madrid, Playa Hermosa, Andalucía, Berlín, Costanera, Plazoleta Múnich, Plazoleta Berlín, Pasaje Munich, Pasaje Granada, Pasaje Selva Negra, Pasaje Holanda and Pasaje Bremen, totalling around 360 homes, some of which also have problems with leaks due to the age of the water infrastructures.