Real estate agents raise 100,000 euros through Building the Future events The fundraising football, padel and volley ball tournaments were followed by a charity gala in Marbella

The Don Carlos Hotel was the setting for the Building the Future gala evening last week. The event, organised by Costa del Sol real estate agents followed a series of charity sporting events including football, padel and volley ball.

More than 300 guests celebrated the success of this month's fundraising efforts with a charity auction and a gourmet meal. More than 30 lots were auctioned.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz and councillors Lisandro Vieytes and Cristóbal Garre were on hand to present the cheques to the different charities.

Thanks to different activities, more than 100,000 euros has been raised in 2023. Some of the organisations helped were: Aspandem - 6,000 euros; Crece - 6,000 euros; Club Deportivo Marbella Juega - 6,000 euros: Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer - 6,000 euros and WEFO Uganda - 60,000 euros.