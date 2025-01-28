Luxury Marbella resort opens a wine cellar that aspires to be the most complete in Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 18:00 Compartir

The Puente Romano resort on the Costa del Sol also wants to become a leading light in the world of wine. The luxury hotel complex in Marbella has set up a centralised wine cellar from which it has begun to provide service to all the restaurants in the complex. It is a space where more than a thousand samples of the most sought-after items are stored, including some rare collector's items that are not even for sale.

The project began to take shape three years ago and has recently been completed with a storage area where they have begun to lay down some of the most demanded labels in order to let them mature. The objective? To offer them to customers when they are at their very best.

In charge of this initiative is the resort's sommelier, Alejandro Marcos. He said that they have some "irreplaceable jewels", including their own collection of Vega Sicilia Único, the best products from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, a few samples from Pingus and the latest magnum bottle of Don PX Convento Selección 1946 (rated with 100 Parker points, better known as the Robert Parker rating system that scores wines from 50 to 100 points).

The new wine cellar is a place with exclusive, hotel guest access. Guests can even decide in advance which specific wine they want to drink on each day of their stay at the resort. It is also designed with space inside for group wine-tastings. "It's our own little sweet shop," said Marcos jokingly.

Regarding the management of the wine cellar stock, he explained that the intention is that it will grow every year so that customers can always enjoy each wine at its very best. The larger storage capacity will also allow them to have numerous vintages in case someone wants a wine from a specific year, perhaps to commemorate a certain date such as their wedding day or an anniversary. "We aspire to have one of the most complete wine cellars in Spain," said the sommélier.