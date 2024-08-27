Pleasure boat skipper jailed without bail as enquiries continue following fatal jet ski crash on Costa del Sol The arrested man, who tested positive for alcohol and drugs following the incident, is being investigated by police for a crime of negligent homicide

Irene Quirante Marbella Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 11:58

The skipper of a pleasure boat has been sent to prison without bail while he awaits the outcome of an investigation after the craft he was driving allegedly struck a jet ski and killed a young man in Puerto Banús on Saturday 24 August.

Several people on the shore alerted emergency services to a boat allegedly sailing recklessly in a zone where there were buoys about 6pm. The boat then apparently smashed into the jet ski, leaving the jet ski driver unconscious and floating on the surface of the sea. The 26-year-old victim, of North African origin and German nationality, was rushed to land where CPR was performed but he died at the scene.

The skipper of the boat, who was accompanied by another person who was believed to be the owner of the boat, was escorted to the port of Marbella, where police tested him for alcohol and drugs.

According to sources, the 34-year-old man, also German, tested positive on the breathalyser, with a result of more than one milligram per litre of exhaled air (the legal limit is 0.25). The drug test also detected the presence of two narcotics, although the result must be confirmed in the laboratory.

Pending the outcome of police investigations, he is facing a possible charge of negligent homicide.