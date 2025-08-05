Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:50 Share

Concerned people from both the Spanish and international communities will gather in Plaza de los Naranjos in Marbella on Thursday 7 August for a peaceful protest against the continued support and staging of bullfights in the Costa del Sol town. Organised by Animals in Marbella Sanctuary (Aims), the demonstration, the second to be organised by the group in Marbella this summer, aims to raise awareness and calls for an end to this “violent spectacle”.

Under the banner ‘Not in our town. Not with our taxes’, the demonstration will take place from 8pm outside Marbella town hall, after a request to protest outside the bullring once again was denied by local authorities - reportedly due to a counter-protest planned in support of bullfighting. In response, protesters have chosen to bring their message directly to the seat of local government.

The protest is part of a petition calling for an end to bullfighting in Marbella that has now gathered over 52,000 signatures. The activists said that this message is clear: “This violent spectacle is not representative of the values held by the majority of local residents.”

Protesters will be urging the mayor and the local authority to take a “definitive stand”.

“Despite efforts to frame bullfighting as tradition or culture, there is growing opposition within Spain itself, with many people speaking out against what they see as institutionalised animal cruelty,” a spokesperson for the group said.