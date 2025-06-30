Correos employee arrested in Marbella for stealing 60,000 euros from post office

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 30 June 2025, 15:15 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested an employee at a Costa del Sol post office on suspicion that he stole a bag containing 60,000 euros from his workplace.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed on 9 May by the director of the Marbella post office, who reported that the money had disappeared.

The officers quickly discovered that the theft had allegedly been committed from the inside. After several inquiries, they discovered that an employee, with the excuse of cleaning the false ceiling, had moved the security camera that monitored the location of the bag containing the money.

They also found that, on the day of the incident, there was a small fire that led to the evacuation of the office. With all the staff out, the detainee allegedly took the opportunity to hide the bag in a hole that led to a storeroom that could only be accessed with a key.

The last part of the plan was to send the bag to a fake neighbour in the employee's housing estate. The package contained the money, but only he knew that.

With the excuse of doing the neighbour a favour, the suspect allegedly picked up the package. The police carried out a search of his home and recovered almost all the money. The suspect has now been brought before the courts.