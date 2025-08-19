Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police investigate after teenager found dead next to motorbike in Marbella

The emergency services could only confirm the death of the 17-year-old when they arrived at the scene of the incident on Monday night

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 09:41

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old youth whose body was found last night next to a motorbike in Marbella.

The incident was reported at 11.40pm hours on Monday 18 August, when the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call alerting them to a person lying on the ground on Avenida Juan Carlos I, in the Los Monteros area.

Health professionals, Local and National Police officers went to the scene and confirmed the death of the teenager, according to sources.

Initial investigations, as reported by the Local Police to 112 Andalucía, point to a road traffic accident, and officers are now working on the reconstruction of the accident to clarify how it happened.

