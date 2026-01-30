Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Images of the injuries to a minor's back and leg; in the round photo, the cut on the arm of the man who helped the children. SUR

Police denounce owner of dog that attacked two children and two adults in Marbella

The owner, a resident of a municipality of Granada, has been identified through the chip of the Belgian shepherd

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Friday, 30 January 2026, 15:58

Marbella Local Police have reported the owner of the dog that attacked two minors, aged nine and eleven, and two adults on the seafront promenade in San Pedro Alcántara on Tuesday 27 January.

According to municipal sources, the owner has been identified through the microchip carried by the animal, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois shepherd dog. The owner is a resident who, according to the animal's device, lives in the municipality of Maracena, in the province of Granada.

The police have filed a complaint against the owner for the alleged infringement of the municipal ordinance regulating the keeping of animals.

In this case, as sources have indicated, regulations may have been breached by allowing the animal to roam free and by failing to take the necessary measures to prevent it from escaping or displaying aggressive behaviour.

However, the whereabouts of the owner at the time of the attack have not been disclosed. Depending on how the events are classified, they could face fines ranging from 500 to 30,000 euros.

The dog, which was captured after the alarm was raised on Tuesday, was taken to the Triple A animal shelter in Marbella. According to SUR, a period of quarantine has been opened at the shelter while an inspector carries out the relevant tests to determine whether it is an aggressive animal or, on the contrary, can live in society.

According to the sources, these measures are independent of any judicial proceedings that may be initiated if, as the victims indicated, a criminal complaint is filed against the dog’s owner.

