A stall at San Pedro Alcántara market. Josele
Infrastructure

Planned budget for renovation of San Pedro market increased

Marbella town hall has raised the initial amount available by another 20 per cent to modernise and revitalise the facility

José Carlos García

Marbella.

Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:14

The budget for renovating the local market in San Pedro Alcantára is to be increased by 20 per cent, bringing the total investment to 1.8 million euros, 300,000 euros more than initially planned. This marks the market's first major revamp in nearly 50 years of operation. The project has been put out to tender by the council after a previous call received no bids, with companies having until 3 February to submit proposals.

Marbella aims to create a more energy-efficient and sustainable market that guarantees complete accessibility, enhances competitiveness and transforms it into an economic driver for San Pedro by attracting more consumers. Plans include promoting online sales and home delivery and expanding spaces dedicated to gastronomy and hospitality.

The comprehensive renovation will include a complete digital transformation. A broadband fibre-optic network will be installed throughout the building, with connection points at each stall and open Wifi. This connectivity will enable online sales and access to demand data, helping small retailers compete with large supermarkets.

Sustainability

Improvements include an LED screen on the main façade displaying product information, an interior audio streaming system, structural repairs, a new entrance with lift, thermal insulation, waterproofing for fishmongers, complete interior refurbishment (floors, walls, ceilings), new toilets, and renovated drainage, plumbing and electrical systems.

Environmental sustainability measures also cover upgraded loading bays, waste separation facilities, high-efficiency LED lighting, new exterior carpentry, mechanical ventilation, air curtains at entrances and ozone generators for cold storage.

