Mayors of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara have visited the works. SUR
Plan to rewild Marbella river and reduce flood risk enters its final stage

The project, started last year, involves planting over 8,000 native specimens

José Carlos García

Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:34

Marbella town hall's project for the rewilding of the Guadaiza river and flood risk mitigation is 85 per cent complete. It will involve reforesting over 8,000 native specimens. It is "an essential step to consolidate the environmental recovery of the area", explained Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the works with San Pedro Alcántara's area mayor, Javier García.

The mayor noted that the project, with an investment exceeding 2.6m euros and which started last year, will be completed "in the coming months" and emphasised the successfully adaptation to the needs of San Pedro Alcántara and Nueva Andalucía, covering three kilometres and more than 90,000 square metres between the two districts.

