Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the traffic jam that formed after the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Tráfico
112 incident

Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella

The Guardia Civil, firefighters and the emergency health services were mobilised to the scene

Rossel Aparicio

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:14

An overturned van disrupted traffic on the A-7 motorway in Malaga near Las Chapas, Marbella, in the direction of Fuengirola, early on Tuesday morning. The incident at kilometre 1040 was reported around 7.45am, when a line of cars started to form, causing a delay in the morning flow.

Sources from the Andalusian emergency services told SUR that the vehicle involved in the incident was a van and that the Guardia Civil, firefighters and the emergency health services were sent to the scene.

The cause of the incident remains unknown for the moment and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Young woman found dead and half-naked in Malaga
  2. 2 Is rainfall returning to Malaga? This is how a new cold front will impact the province from Tuesday
  3. 3 Doctors call for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A in light of alarming rise in cases
  4. 4 A miserable weekend of third-tier action as all three Malaga province sides suffer defeats
  5. 5 Torremolinos sports tourism booms with record 86 per cent growth
  6. 6 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella
  7. 7 Alejandro Davidovich makes surprise coaching switch as Adelaide test begins
  8. 8 Benalmádena aims to consolidate its position in the Finnish market during Matka Helsinki 2026 travel fair
  9. 9 GEMA gallery to host open day celebrating 10th anniversary
  10. 10 Gibraltar achieves historic milestone with first organ donation

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella