Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella

Photo of the traffic jam that formed after the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rossel Aparicio Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:14 Share

An overturned van disrupted traffic on the A-7 motorway in Malaga near Las Chapas, Marbella, in the direction of Fuengirola, early on Tuesday morning. The incident at kilometre 1040 was reported around 7.45am, when a line of cars started to form, causing a delay in the morning flow.

Sources from the Andalusian emergency services told SUR that the vehicle involved in the incident was a van and that the Guardia Civil, firefighters and the emergency health services were sent to the scene.

The cause of the incident remains unknown for the moment and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.