One of world's biggest 'drug lords' arrested on Costa del Sol after police seize 3,400 kilos of cocaine

Europa Press Algeciras Monday, 2 December 2024, 13:16

One of the biggest "drug lords" in the world, based in Marbella on the Costa Sol, has been arrested in a major police operation where officers seized 3,400 kilograms of cocaine. Guardia Civil officers intercepted five shipments from South America bound for the Andalusian port of Algeciras in Cadiz, resulting in ten raids on properties and 22 people being arrested.

Most of the detainees had already been arrested in 2021 during another police operation, where 1,600 kilograms of cocaine were seized as well as 16 million euros in cash, the force said in a statement. An international arrest warrant and a European arrest warrant have been issued for three members of the criminal network, two businessmen and a worker at the port of Algeciras, who remain at large. Interpol also issued a red notice, meaning authorities worldwide are informed of the three suspects and have the legal powers to arrest them.

The investigation started in August 2022 and led to identifying all those responsible for the drugs seized in the five shipments. Among those arrested is the person considered to be the leader of the organisation and one of the world's biggest "drug lords", according to investigators. Locating and arresting this person, based in Marbella, was difficult due to the "extreme security measures" he took to avoid being located and followed, police said.

This person could not be arrested in the operation carried out in 2021, where he was also the main target, according to investigators. He was in charge of managing, thanks to his long list of suppliers, the consignments of cocaine hidden in shipping containers from South America to the Port of Algeciras.

His main partner and also one of the leaders of the organisation is a well-known businessman from Campo de Gibraltar, José Carlos S.C., who is still on the run together with his older brother, Antonio Jesús S.C., according to investigators. Guardia Civil said this person made use of his logistics companies to carry out the transfer of the containers from the Port of Algeciras, and had contacts at the port to ensure the smooth operation of the illegal activity.

Two businessmen and the 'Messi of the tower'

He counted on several workers of the Port of Algeciras, two of whom have been arrested, among them Esteban M.H., currently on the run, is known in Spanish as the 'Messi de la Torre' (Lionel Messi of the tower), who, thanks to his position as a worker in the port at the time when the events took place, is accused of having privileged information that he put at the disposal of the criminal organisation.

According to Guardia Civil, the large economic benefits the brothers José Carlos S.C. and Antonio Jesús S.C. obtained through the introduction of cocaine into the Campo de Gibraltar allowed them to form an important business network at national level. The network also had people who were in charge of providing security for the operations carried out, ensuring the companies used were "clean", such as companies that were less likely to be inspected.

In addition to the leaders of the organisation arrested, 14 other arrests had already been made in the five drug hauls attributed to the criminal organisation. These people occupied the lowest echelons of the organisation, such as lorry drivers who transported the containers with the drugs hidden inside them and the personnel in charge of providing security during the movement and unloading of the drugs at the destination ships.