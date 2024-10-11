Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One dead after McLaren sports car hits central reservation on A-7 near Marbella
112 incident

One dead after McLaren sports car hits central reservation on A-7 near Marbella

Two people were trapped in the vehicle and one lane of the Costa del Sol motorway had to be closed while emergency services were at the scene this Friday afternoon

Irene Quirante / Maria Albarral

Malaga / Marbella

Friday, 11 October 2024, 18:26

A road traffic accident has claimed the life of a woman in Marbella this Friday, 11 October. The incident happened at around 2.30pm, when the vehicle in which she was travelling as a passenger, crashed into the central reservation of the A-7 motorway, at kilometre 1043. The driver was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, according to sources consulted by SUR.

Several calls were received by the emergency services following the incident. According to witnesses, two people appeared to be trapped in a McLaren sports car after it crashed into the median. The 061 emergency medical services were called to the scene, as well as the Local Police, Guardia Civil and fire brigade.

The accident caused long traffic tailbacks from Marbella in the direction of Malaga.

According to the DGT roads authority control centre, the left lane of the A7 had to remain closed until the vehicle was removed. Just after 5pm, a recovery truck completely removed the vehicle from the road and the lane was reopened to traffic.

Two more injured on the A-355 in Coín

There has also been another serious accident in Malaga province, on the A-355 at Coín. A head-on collision between two cars injured two people. Firefighters from Coín had to rescue both drivers (a man and woman), who were taken to the Hospital Clínico de Málaga.

