Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed

The Marbella Oeste health centre remains unopened despite construction being completed months ago. Approved in 2020, the 2.7m-euro facility on Avenida Ricardo Soriano was expected to open in 2024.

It will serve 23,000 residents with services such as paediatrics, radiology and mental health. Staffing plans rely on relocating personnel from Leganitos, though unions argue additional people are needed to run both centres properly.