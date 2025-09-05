Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The unopened centre. Josele
Health

Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed

The Marbella Oeste health centre remains unopened despite construction being completed months ago

José Carlos García

Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:28

The Marbella Oeste health centre remains unopened despite construction being completed months ago. Approved in 2020, the 2.7m-euro facility on Avenida Ricardo Soriano was expected to open in 2024.

It will serve 23,000 residents with services such as paediatrics, radiology and mental health. Staffing plans rely on relocating personnel from Leganitos, though unions argue additional people are needed to run both centres properly.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  7. 7 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  8. 8 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  9. 9 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  10. 10 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed

Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed