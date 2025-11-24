Marbella awards contract to build 11.25m euro athletics stadium in Nueva Andalucía

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:28 Share

Marbella town hall has awarded the construction of a new athletics track in Nueva Andalucía to the joint venture Maygar-Covico Estadio de Atletismo for 11.25 million euros. The UTE's bid represents a reduction of just over one million euros compared to the tender amount (12.27 million).

Although the intention is that the work can begin before the end of the year, the start date has not yet been scheduled. Before formalising the contract and starting the project the town hall must respect the legal deadline of 15 working days that the rest of the bidders have to go to the Administrative Court of Contractual Appeals of the Junta de Andalucía regional government. Along with the joint venture formed by Maygar and Covico, Bilba, Eiffage Infraestructuras and CFVC Construcciones competed for the tender, as well as two other construction companies that were excluded by the contracting committee.

The work will take two years, but 12 months after the start of the project the track and the football pitch will have to be opened.

The work has a completion period of two years, but the winning bidder will be obliged to meet the partial deadline established in the specific technical specifications: the athletics track and the football pitch must be open to the public 12 months after the start of the work. In this way, the town hall aims to ensure that citizens can begin to enjoy the facilities as soon as possible.

Gym, bar, car park and more

The project includes the construction of a 400-metre, eight-lane track, suitable for hosting official national competitions, with an artificial turf 11-a-side football pitch inside. The complex includes an annex building with a covered grandstand for 1,000 spectators and two floors that will house changing rooms, a gym area, a conference room, spaces for sports clubs, a cafeteria, administrative offices, technical areas and a 640 square metre covered warm-up track.

The work will also include a car park with capacity for 64 vehicles, landscaped and recreational areas, lighting, drainage, paving and perimeter enclosure. In addition, the site will be connected to the Guadaiza river footpath, therefore integrating the new facility into its surroundings and extending the free spaces for public use.