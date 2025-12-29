Heroic National Police officers save life of a two-year-old boy in Marbella

SUR Monday, 29 December 2025, 18:32 Share

The force explained that the morning was unfolding like any other day at the National Police premises in San Pedro Alcántara. These facilities include, among other services, a 'denuncias' office for filing reports from the public and another for issuing national ID cards and passports.

However, an officer on guard duty at the police station entrance was alerted by a member of the public that, just a few metres away, out on the street, the parents of a young child were desperately calling for help. Their young child was unresponsive.

With no time to lose, the officer quickly approached the parents, who placed the child in his arms. The officer found the child unconscious, rigid, pale, sweating profusely and not breathing.

The officer then went inside the police station to request backup and urgent medical assistance. A colleague from the DNI office assisted him in this regard.

After assessing the situation, the officer delivered a few sharp blows and gentle shakes to the child, which had the desired effect. The boy eventually expelled a mouthful of mucus that was obstructing his airway and then he began to breathe and respond to stimuli. Medical personnel arrived and transported the child to hospital by ambulance.

Finally, after the boy's recovery and subsequent discharge from hospital, the heroic officers received a visit last Friday morning from the young boy and his parents at the San Pedro Alcántara police station. The family wanted to thank the officers for their help.