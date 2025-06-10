Leading architects join forces against plans for Marbella's Tiempo Libre leisure time residence

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:25 Compartir

More than 300 of Spain's leading architects have joined forces to protest against an agreement signed between Marbella town hall and the Junta de Andalucía which would reclassify the Ciudad Residencial Tiempo Libre de Marbella. The agreement would allow the building to be reclassified for hotel use and redeveloped.

Together with them, another 50 university professors from different fields and 2,000 individuals are strongly opposed to the 75-year concession that the regional government wants to introduce which would allow a third party to redevelop what was once used as a holiday resort for Spanish workers, for tourism purposes.

Why is this work so important for architects? Firstly, as the manifesto that they drew up in 48 hours points out, because it is included in the Andalusian regional government's general catalogue of Andalusian historical heritage (CGPHA). Furthermore it has also served over the years as an architectural example for architecture students.

Originally called Ciudad Residencial de Marbella and later Ciudad Sindical de Vacaciones, it was designed by architects Manuel Aymerich Amadiós and Ángel Cadarso del Pueyo between 1955 and 1958, and built under their direction from 1958 to 1962.

In the field of architecture, from the early sixties to the present day, this project has been recognised as an exceptional example. "We have found articles in international magazines including in Italy and Germany. The interest and general knowledge of this enclave goes back a long way," Manuel Aymerich, son of one of the architects who designed this complex, told SUR.

He also pointed out that "it is paradoxical that just now when colloquiums and exhibitions are being held in recognition of these two professionals who created the Ciudad Residencial Tiempo Libre de Marbella, they want to make its essence disappear and destroy it, causing an incalculable loss both culturally and socially".

History

The leisure time residences in Andalucía offered stays at a moderate price to workers, as well as to certain groups including the over 65s and people with disabilities.

In 2023 the regional government decided to close the six residences in Andalucía and since then the properties have either been sold and contracted out to companies to manage and decide their futures.