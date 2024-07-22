Revealed: This is the celebrity who paid 50,000 euros for a bottle of champagne in Marbella

Juan Soto Marbella Monday, 22 July 2024, 13:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Neither a millionaire nor a footballer or a social media influencer. It is now known who it was who paid 50,000 for a bottle of champagne in Marbella, specifically at the Momento nightclub and restaurant. The Methuselah bottle (six-litre capacity, the equivalent of eight standard bottles) of Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut Luminous Phantom is a very limited edition produced by the French winery and was consumed last weekend by a group of six people. Leading it was one of the best-known Mexican musicians of the moment: Christian Nodal.

At just 24 years old and with three albums released, Christian Nodal already has five Latin Grammys and eight Latin Billboard awards, among other recognitions, as he is the creator of 'mariacheño', a fusion of music styles. With songs like Ya no Somos ni Seremos, Botella tras Botella, De los Besos que te Di and Adiós Amor, he has collaborated with Tini Stoessel, Camilo, Ricky Martin and David Bisbal, among others.

The music star's visit to Marbella was due to the fact that he was performing on 13 July at Starlite Occidente. Once his show was over, he was ushered to one of the reserved areas of Momento, where he asked for the coveted bottle, as SUR has learned, although the venue did not provide his identity for privacy reasons.

It appears that many music artists head to this nightclub after their performance at the Nagüeles quarry because it is one of the few in the area that has a restaurant open until around five in the morning. Owned by the Mosh group and located in the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, Momento has made a name for itself internationally for its commitment to electronic music. Opened in 2018, it has hosted some of best DJs in the world. It also has an important gastronomic offer "under the open sky" with non-stop cuisine from opening until 5am.

The Marbella-based company Grupo Mosh was founded in 2016 and now has a total of five restaurants of its own and a sixth in collaboration with another international exponent of the region, Grupo Dani García, and the universal fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana.